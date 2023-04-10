SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland lawmakers in both chambers have passed a conceal carry bill that has sparked heated political debate.
Senate bill 1 would prohibit conceal carry of a firearm in a number of new places like theaters, restaurants and even polling places.
Second amendment groups are already vowing to file legal challenges to the legislation.
When the bill first came up back in February, Eastern Shore second amendment advocates were in Annapolis, making their opposition known.
Among them, R.S. Mitchell, a firearms instructor in Salisbury.
"When bills effect law abiding citizens, those are bad bills. When people who aren't going out and creating crime are impacted by a bill, that's not what laws are mean't for," he said.
Mitchell argues the bill targets law abiding gun owners and now criminals.
Toby Perkins with the political action group "Indivisible Worcester" supports the bill and says it could go further.
"I think this legislation is a step in the right direction. It's not enough. We should regulate firearms in this country very much more strictly than we do now," he said.
Mitchell says this bill will almost certainly be taken before the high courts.
"Maryland Shall Issue and Maryland 2A already have drafts in place to go to the district court, the appellate court and then the district court if this passes," he said.
While Perkins worries the courts may not have the will of the people in mind.
"I think it's important for Maryland as a state to standup and make this statement regardless of whether or not it is held up by the minority court system," he said.
This was one of the final pieces of legislation lawmakers considered on the final day of Maryland's legislative session, known as Sine Die.
The bill now heads to Governor Wes Moore's desk. It will take effect on October 1.