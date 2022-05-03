PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan, officially proclaimed 2022 as the year of Harriet Tubman in Maryland, as the state celebrates the 200th anniversary of Tubman's birthday.
Educators in Somerset County are making it a priority to teach students about her legacy.
With 2022 being the year of Harriet Tubman, teachers are making it a point to teach students all about Tubman's impact on the world.
Brandon Austin teaches English and social studies. Brandon says it's important for students to learn about America's freedom fighter.
“Specifically with Harriet Tubman, with all the resources and this being her birthplace her on the Eastern Shore, so many students honestly don't even understand that she grew up in this area and led all of her expeditions throughout different areas and regions throughout the Eastern Shore,” says Austin.
Jill Holland is the Supervisor of Social Studies in Somerset County Public Schools.
Holland says students recently took a field trip to the Harriet Tubman museum in Cambridge to take a journey to the past.
“We in Somerset County focus on Harriet Tubman and her achievements a lot. One of the things that we talk about is not only her importance with the underground railroad, which students study that all throughout America, but also that she was a scout in the U.S Civil War, and a spy and a nurse.
Educators say it's important to teach the past to understand the present. They will continue to explain Tubman's legacy for generations to come.
Governor Hogan encourages everyone to visit exhibits here on the eastern shore to understand Harriet Tubman's achievements and life from slavery to freedom.