MARYLAND– Gov. Wes Moore proclaimed March 2024 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
The governor’s office published the proclamation Friday.
“We believe in a Maryland which recognizes the unlimited potential for all our citizens, including those with developmental disabilities…” the proclamation says.
March is recognized as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month by the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities – which leads the annual campaign.
This year’s theme is “A World of Opportunities.”