MARYLAND–Gov. Wes Moore (D) proposed legislation to decouple the state's vaccination guidance from federal directives.
The Vax Act would authorize Maryland's Department of Health Secretary to issue official recommendations for immunizations, screenings and disease prevention measures in the state.
The Governor's Office says the change would prioritize guidance from groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians over guidance from federal entities.
Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani says the measure aims to protect public health.
“We will continue to have Marylanders’ backs by providing them with guidance and recommendations grounded in rigorous, evidence-based science.” Dr. Seshamani says.
This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decreased the number of recommended routine vaccinations from 18 to 11 on Jan. 5.
"The legislation is a direct response to the Trump-Vance Administration’s efforts to discourage access to vaccines and undermine trust in vaccine science," a press release from the Governor's Office says.
The Vax Act represents the latest in Gov. Moore's recent efforts to guarantee vaccine access for Marylanders amid federal changes, in addition to insurance coverage requirements, pharmacist authorization to administer flu and COVID vaccines and a program to connect under-insured adults with recommended immunizations.
Maryland's General Assembly reconvenes Jan. 14 in Annapolis.