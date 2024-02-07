ANNAPOLIS, MD -- On Wednesday, Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivered his second State of the State Address to lawmakers and citizens.
Gov. Moore said the State of Maryland remains strong despite facing challenges. He said he's proud of not only what his administration is doing, but how they are doing it: "The executive and the legislature are working together again."
Moore went on to discuss what he says is his administration's top priority: public safety.
"We will protect Marylanders where they live, work, worship, and go to school," says Moore. "Marylanders are seeking justice for victims of crime – more accountability for people who break the law – and better rehabilitation for our children. We must answer them – and we will, by working in partnership with the General Assembly. Neighborhoods are calling for us to get these illegal guns off our streets. We must hear them – and we have; And I’m proud that Maryland will be the first state to answer President Biden’s call to launch a statewide Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention."
Gov. Moore noted other priorities, like building more homes to lower prices and increasing funding for child care.
Third Moore's list? Making the state's economy more competitive through landmark legislation.
"Money is important," says Moore. "But strategy, accountability, and partnership are imperative. We need to spend smarter across all state programs – in a way that respects the taxpayer, follows data, and responds to the needs of our communities."
To end his address, Moore honed in on "partnership" saying that lawmakers must leave partisanship and ego behind in order for the State of Maryland to continue to accomplish its goals.
Following Moore's speech, Eastern Shore Republican State Senator Steve Hershey voiced the concerns of his fellow colleagues.
"To make a real difference, the Governor will have to push for a more proactive plan that defines swift and certain consequences for violent criminals thus preventing Marylanders from becoming victims in the first place," says Hershey.
Hershey says Republican lawmakers are focused on legislation to lower taxes and reconsider the state's approach to vehicle emissions standards.
He said Republicans are "fully prepared to work alongside Governor Moore and his administration", but they do not fully support Moore's vision.