MARYLAND - The Maryland House of Delegates passed a bill today to redistrict Maryland, which if implemented, could put all eight of the state's congressional districts in Democratic hands.
The bill looks to reshape the 1st district, which includes the entire eastern shore and is currently represented by Republican Rep. Andy Harris. It would remove Cecil County and parts of Harford and Baltimore counties from the district, and add in heavily-democratic areas of Anne Arundel and Howard counties.
The move could potentially unseat Harris.
"Republican leaders are already moving aggressively to further redraw maps ahead of 2026. And with the U.S. Supreme Court poised to issue rulings that could weaken key voting rights protections, we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines," says Gov. Wes Moore. "Now it’s time for the Maryland State Senate to do what Marylanders expect and democracy demands: take up this map, debate it, improve it if needed—and vote.”
The bill now moves to the state Senate, where Senate President Bill Ferguson has expressed reservations on the map.
Maryland Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey says the governor suggested on MSNBC that he has been speaking with judges about the gerrymandered congressional map passed by the House of Delegates.
"If Governor Moore believes his map is lawful, he should defend it openly and on its merits — not pressure the judiciary behind the scenes. Marylanders deserve a governor focused on the people and the process, not one auditioning for national political favor at the expense of our institutions," says Hershey.
If the map passes the Senate and is signed by Gov. Moore, it is possible a court could strike it down for gerrymandering.