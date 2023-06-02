Maryland Hunters Set New Turkey Harvest Record

MARYLAND - Hunters harvested 5,356 wild turkeys during the 2023 regular and junior turkey seasons, the Department of Natural Resources reported.
Officials say this year's harvest was 27% higher than the 2022 harvest and surpassed the previous record of 4,303 set in 2020.
“A combination of high turkey populations, good weather, and additional hunting opportunities set the stage for the large increase in harvest,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Acting Director Karina Stonesifer. “It is an exciting time to be a Maryland turkey hunter, particularly in regions of the state that historically did not produce many birds.”
Spring harvest reportedly increased in all counties, but the central and western regions saw the largest jumps. The Department of Natural Resources say every county west of the Chesapeake Bay, except Calvert, posted new record harvests. Officials say the state's westernmost three counties produces the highest harvests this year. Garrett County reported 579 turkeys, followed by Washington County with 515, and Allegany County with 483.
Officials say much of the increase can be attributed to the Brood X cicada emergence in the summer of 2021, which provided ample food to newly-hatched turkeys in a large part of the state. Ideal weather during the beginning of the season also bolstered success, according to officials, with 60% of the total take reportedly coming from the first week of the regular season.
Total harvests by county can be found on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources's website here: https://news.maryland.gov/dnr/2023/06/02/maryland-spring-turkey-hunters-set-new-harvest-record/fbclid=IwAR30Fc9vJ3kFNmxMNYTp9BVYgMGNHY6lh2-XcXlVYhqgVrHJl3QWcjApXdw