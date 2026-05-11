ANNAPOLIS, Md - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is investing nearly $200 million into affordable rental housing projects across the state, including two developments on Delmarva aimed at preserving housing for seniors and families in Wicomico and Dorchester Counties.
The department announced Monday, May 11, that it has awarded more than $199.8 million during the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 to support the creation or preservation of 723 affordable housing units in nine communities statewide.
Among the local projects receiving funding is Cottages at Riverhouse in Salisbury. According to state officials, the senior housing community is set to receive more than $9.7 million for rehabilitation work. The project includes 52 units and is being developed by Severn Development.
In Hurlock, Prospect Heights is set to receive more than $3.6 million for rehabilitation efforts. The family housing development includes 16 units and is being led by Searfoss Development.
State officials say the investments are part of a broader push to increase housing supply and preserve affordable options for families, seniors, and people with disabilities.
“During the months of the General Assembly session we worked with Governor Moore and our legislative partners to promote sensible housing policies that increase supply and lower costs for all Marylanders,” Housing Secretary Jake Day said in a statement. “During those same months the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development showed how to turn policy and partnership into actual production and progress.”
The funding comes from a combination of state, federal, and bond financing programs, including the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, Maryland Rental Housing Works funding, the Partnership Rental Housing Program, tax-exempt multifamily housing bonds, and energy-efficiency resources.
Other projects receiving funding were located in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Cecil County, and Frederick County. Those developments include a mix of new construction and rehabilitation projects for family housing, senior housing, and permanent supportive housing.