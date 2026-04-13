WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Efforts to expand access to special education services on the lower shore are finally gaining traction in Annapolis. Maryland has committed $5 million to open up a Kennedy Krieger Institute campus in Wicomico County.
The allocation is included in Maryland's fiscal year 2027 capital budget, along with a healthy list of other high-priority projects.
Wicomico Projects Included in FY27 Capital Budget:
- $5 million: Kennedy Krieger Eastern Shore Campus
- $2.4 million: TidalHealth Peninsula Regional inpatient units
- $1.124 million: Salisbury University Blackwell Hall Renovation
- $150,000: Epoch After-School Center
- $150,000: Fruitland Recreational Park
- $150,000: Mason Dixon Sports Complex Phase II
- $75,000: Salisbury Fire Department Fire Training Building
- $50,000: Wicomico Humane Society
A quick glance at that list and it's obvious that the Maryland General Assembly is serious about expanding special education services on the Lower Shore.
The Senate approved $2.5 million for a Kennedy Krieger Eastern Shore Campus. The House decided to match. But the decision to spend millions didn't happen overnight.
For the past three years, local leaders have been pushing for lawmakers to make this move. That fight, led by the Healthy Minds for Shore consortium, the Greater Salisbury Committee, Wicomico County Public Schools and other Eastern Shore stakeholders, is finally paying off.
"What you really saw is our Eastern Shore delegation, the Healthy Minds for Shore, all these pieces come together and agree that this type of facility would make a real difference on the Eastern Shore of Maryland," said Senator Mary Beth Carozza (R - District 38).
Now, by this point in the article, you may be asking yourself: What is the Kennedy Krieger Institute?
Well, it's a nonprofit
that, among a laundry list of other services, provides specialized education to children with cognitive and physical disabilities, and that is exactly what the foundation will bring to the lower shore.
"Under our roof, you'll see speech language pathologists, occupational therapists, physical therapy, clinical social work, nursing. Just a range of clinical services that are embedded into the students' school day," said Dr. Aaron Parsons with the Kennedy Krieger Institute.
There's a big need for all of that on the Lower Shore. A map provided to WBOC by Senator Carozza's office outlines the disparity of special education services across the state.
The Western side of Maryland is loaded with Maryland Association of Non-Public Special Education Facility (MANSEF) schools. Baltimore City has 11, Baltimore County has 13, Prince George's County has 10, and Montgomery County has 10, just to name a few.
"And yet, we only have one on the Eastern Shore in Caroline County, the Benedictine School," said Carozza.
Carozza said that the lack of access locally was initially brought to her attention by Dr. Micah Stauffer, Superintendent of Wicomico County Public Schools. When asked what kept him up at night, Stauffer's reply, according to Carozza, was the lack of specialized care.
"He said, there's a core group of students, it's a smaller percentage based on the general population, but their needs simply cannot be met in the public school system with our current setup," said Carozza.
The lack of access hasn't gotten better since that conversation between Carozza and Stauffer, but the outlook has.
"Wicomico County Public Schools is excited about the opportunity to welcome a Maryland Association of Non-Public Special Education Facility (MANSEF) school to our community and the Lower Eastern Shore," said Wicomico County Director of Communications and Community Outreach. "Establishing a MANSEF school in Wicomico County would be a significant step forward in ensuring students with the most intensive special education needs can receive appropriate, high-quality services closer to home, reducing long commutes and strengthening family engagement. We look forward to partnering with state and local organizations to make this transformative opportunity a reality for our students and families."
That opportunity will certainly be welcome on the Lower Shore, because right now, specialized care isn't readily accessible, so parents have to make it available.
"We do serve students now who actually come across the bridge for daily school service," said Parsons.
If all goes well over the next few years, though, long drives across the Bay Bridge will be ancient history, and specialized care will be more accessible than ever before.
"We think we're going to have a long-lasting partnership on the shore," said Parsons.
The $5 million included in the FY27 capital budget won't cover everything, but Carozza said there are ongoing federal funding efforts.
Representative Andy Harris (R - District 1) provided WBOC with the following statement:
“The Kennedy Krieger Institute provides a valuable, and much needed, service to numerous Maryland families. I am pleased to see Annapolis taking an interest in expanding their footprint to the Lower Shore. Families in rural communities, including my district, lack the same resources as the Western Shore. I encourage Kennedy Krieger and their stakeholders to apply for grants and funding opportunities through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which has several agencies and offices providing funding aligned with Kennedy Krieger’s mission."