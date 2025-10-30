MARYLAND - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are threatened by a lapse in funding amid the federal government shutdown.
Funds will not be restored on SNAP benefit debit cards beginning Nov. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
"I am heartbroken that the people of our state are being forced to be so resilient," Moore said in a press conference on Thursday. "What we are seeing from this federal administration is not just cruel, it's illegal.”
Moore says $10 million will be allocated to food banks across Maryland to alleviate the possible scarcity once SNAP benefits run out.
Governor Moore previously said Maryland would not cover the loss of SNAP funding, arguing the state had no guarantee the Trump Administration would reimburse for the expenses. He says he is now declaring the state of emergency without any confidence the federal government will pay the funds spent in Maryland back.
Delaware Governor Matt Meyer and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin had already declared states of emergency ahead of the pending lapse.
Democrats in Maryland praised Moore’s decision Thursday, blaming the need for a state of emergency on their counterparts across the aisle.
“Once again, Maryland families are paying the price for Republican chaos in Washington. Maryland is grateful we have Governor Moore’s leadership to ensure residents do not go hungry,” Maryland Democratic Party Chair Steuart Pittman. “While Republicans continue to play politics with people’s livelihoods, Democrats are stepping up to ensure Marylanders have the support they need during this Republican created crisis. Donald Trump can and should end this shutdown today.”
Republicans, however, maintained the shutdown was due to Congressional Democrats refusing to budge. Maryland House Minority Leader Jason Buckel urged Maryland’s U.S. Senators Van Hollen and Alsobrooks to vote to end the shutdown.
“Governor Moore should encourage Democrats in the U.S Senate to immediately end this shutdown before any more damage is done, especially now as it pertains to our most vulnerable citizens,” Maryland House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy said Thursday.