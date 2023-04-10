SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland lawmakers have approved framework for the state's recreational marijuana industry.
The bill was passed in a special weekend session, before the end of the session on Monday.
Voters approved recreational marijuana in a ballot initiative last year, leaving it up to lawmakers to determine the taxation and licensing.
The frameworks says medical dispensaries will be allowed to sell recreational pot.
Those hybrid facilities would be required to prioritize medical patients.
"I know we are excited to be able to serve adult use, but we're also making sure we can prioritize our medical patients as well so to do that we're making sure we have set aside hours that are just open to medical patients and we're also going to allow medical patients to get first pick of the higher testing products that come through," said Bridget DiFrancisco, with Peninsula Alternative Health in Salisbury.
"A lot of us are wondering what the process is going to look like for our point of sale system, how we're going to track which ones are patients and which ones are not, which people are just coming in for adult use and how much we're selling to them," DiFrancisco said.
We're also interested to see because there's been a lot of things changing in the different versions of the bills around us being able to do delivery and being able to pack product in house. I think we're going to look at needing completely different licenses to do those things," she continued.
Lawmakers also signed off on so-called "pot cafes," or public places where you can consume cannabis.
This now goes to Governor Wes Moore for his signature.
Recreational legalization goes into effect on July 1.