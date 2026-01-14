Maryland State House
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland lawmakers convened Wednesday to kick off the 2026 legislative session, launching 90 days of debate, bill drafting and budget negotiations.
 
Two major priorities are expected to dominate the session: closing the state’s roughly $1.6 billion budget deficit and addressing rising energy costs.
 
Sen. Johnny Mautz (R - District 37) said controlling spending will be critical as lawmakers search for ways to chip away at the deficit.
 
"There's millions and millions of dollars that the Legislative Audit Committee has been reported," said Mautz. "We know that there's missing money."
 
The results of recent audits, provided to WBOC by Sen. Mary Beth Carozza (R - District 38) uncovered $32.5 million in wasteful procurement payments and nearly $600 million in unauthorized charges to federally funded projects.
 
Those audits also uncovered $3.6 million in questionable administrative fees and $16.5 million in contracts with no evidence or work performed.
 
Del. Wayne Hartman (R - District 38C) said it doesn't stop there.
 
"We just recently had an audit of inadvertent SNAP benefits, errors in SNAP benefits weren't corrected, overpayments were made," said Hartman. " And now, we're facing a $241 million liability because of that. The same day, we learned about overpayments in unemployment, to the tune of $761 million. There's a billion dollars right there."
 
Another major focus of this session will be affordability, particularly household energy bills, according to Carozza.
 
"You will see numerous bills being introduced by members across the board trying to address the skyrocketing energy costs," said Carozza.
 
Hartman said lowering those costs may require the state to rethink how it generates power, including exploring nuclear energy.
 
"We need to embrace the newer technology, not keep pushing green or renewable energy. That's the most expensive form of energy and it's not reliable," said Hartman.
 
For Eastern Shore lawmakers, the state budget and energy policy are top priorities as the session gets underway.
 
Legislation to restore a key permit for the poultry industry is expected to be introduced as well, and some lawmakers have signaled there may be less interest this year in offshore wind initiatives.
 
The Maryland General Assembly is scheduled to remain in session through Apr. 13. 

