DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - Route 16 on Taylors Island is quiet now but soon it could be lined with golf carts.
87-year-old Margaret Ward of Taylors Island says her golf cart makes it easier for her to get around.
"It would be a convenience. Especially like me, the post office is close by, the restaurant is close by so it would really be nice," Ward said.
A bill in Maryland's General Assembly proposed by Senator Addie Eckardt would allow golf carts on county roads on Taylors and Hoopers Islands where the speed limit is 30 miles per hour or less.
The Senator says she has introduced the bill for the last three years to no success. Eckardt is hoping the fourth time will be the charm.
"It wasn't just one or two people who really wanted this. It was really a large group of folks who were requesting this," Senator Eckardt said.
On Hoopers Island, General Store owner Katie Doll says golf cart traffic could help her business.
"With the gas prices right now I think it would be even more so helpful for the business. 5 dollars a gallon, it's probably a whole lot cheaper to fill up your golf cart for 10," Doll said.
Doll says while she is in favor of the bill, she wants to make sure those driving golf carts remain safe.
"My concern is safety and today's golf carts are just as equipped as cars are so as long as they're lit that would be my only concern," Doll said.
The bill includes a requirement that golf carts traveling on the county roadways must have proper lighting.
Golf carts could not operate after dusk or before dawn.