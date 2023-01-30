SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland lawmakers are considering a bill which would require all polling locations to have a curb-side-voting option, aimed at making voting easier for those with disabilities. Anyone with a disability that is recognized under the Americans With Disabilities Act would be allowed to use this option. Adith Thummalapalli with Salisbury Mayor's Disability Advisory Committee says he supports this bill.
"Speaking from the side of, community members with disabilities many polling places tend to be inaccessible so having curb side polling as an option is certainly something I am in support of," says Thummalapalli. "Physical abilities or even mental abilities should not prevent you from using that vote. To vote for bills and vote for change you want to vote for."
Thummalapalli says some polling locations are ideal for those with disabilities.
"Local polling places, they try to be as accessible and inclusive as possible, but things like a threshold at the entrance, or door ways that are too narrow, an access ramp that may be blocked, things of those nature make it difficult," says Thummalapalli. "If you think about it, it's like installing a ramp somewhere. Someone using a wheel chair can use that but so could a mom with a stroller or an elderly person with a walker. Using that same idea if curb side voting is an option I think it would allow more people to share their voice."
A second hearing is Tuesday January 31 at 1 p.m. in Annapolis.