SALISBURY, Md. -- Mysterious drones flying over Delmarva have people searching for answers. They are joined by a growing chorus of local officials who say the federal government's lack of clarity is unacceptable.
"It demands the federal government to give some type of response," said Senator Mary Beth Carozza(R).
Carozza, who represents Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset counties, told WBOC she believes higher-ups in the federal government know more than they are letting on. She told WBOC members of Congress that they had been briefed on this situation but had been told to keep their lips sealed.
"That tells me that there must be some information being shared that they're not allowed to share with us," said Carozza. "Because maybe it's classified information or might be a military exercise, but the bottom line is you want to reassure the public."
Senator Johnny Mautz said this should be a sign that loose drone regulations, established by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2016, must be updated.
"There seems to be no accountability for who's operating whatever it is that's in the air and there isn't accountability for what's in the air, which is concerning," said Mautz.
That concern extends over to the Salisbury Airport.
Airport Manager Tony Rudy told us they haven't noticed drones within their airspace, but that comes with a caveat.
"Locally there's nothing in place to detect those things," said Rudy.
The airport's air traffic control tower has limited technology. Still, Rudy doesn't think the drones will affect airport operations, such as incoming or departing flights.