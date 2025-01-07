ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland lawmakers are set to return to the State House on Wednesday, marking the start of the 2025 legislative session. With a looming $3 billion budget shortfall, significant financial decisions lie ahead for both the state and the Eastern Shore.
Gov. Wes Moore has emphasized that “everything is on the table” to address the deficit. However, many Eastern Shore legislators remain firmly opposed to raising taxes.
“This is going to be a defining session for Governor Moore,” said State Sen. Johnny Mautz. “Our government is in a financial position now because of bad policies over the past five or six years.”
Delegate Barry Beauchamp, beginning his first full legislative session after being appointed to fill former Delegate Carl Anderton’s term, expressed a desire for fiscal responsibility.
“I would like to dovetail on what he has started. I'd like to finish things before we start new things,” Beauchamp said, adding, “Basically, the only way I know how is to cut spending. It's really simple math.”
Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes, the only Democrat in the Eastern Shore delegation, shares a similar stance against raising taxes.
“Taxes and an increase in taxes is not an area that personally I’m interested in supporting,” she said.
Beyond budget concerns, Sample-Hughes plans to advocate for increased protections for out-of-network healthcare coverage for certain treatments. Meanwhile, Mautz and Beauchamp hope to revisit legislation from last session aimed at preventing roadside panhandling in Wicomico County.
As the 447th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes at noon Wednesday, lawmakers face a packed agenda with critical decisions ahead.
WBOC will provide live coverage from Annapolis throughout the day.