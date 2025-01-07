Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Cobb Island MD, Chesapeake Bay north of North Beach MD, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, and Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&