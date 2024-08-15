CRISFIELD, MD - County leaders across Maryland are exploring the possibility of introducing passenger ferries to communities along the Chesapeake Bay. A feasibility study, unveiled today, suggests that ferry services could soon be docking in key locations across five counties, including Somerset and Queen Anne's on the Eastern Shore.
The proposed plan includes stops at the main dock in Crisfield, Somerset County, the Chesapeake Heritage and Visitor Center, and the Matapeake Fishing Pier in Queen Anne’s County.
"the study found there would be six routes, and they found the hubs would be Baltimore and Annapolis," said Heather Tinelli, Director of Economic and Tourism Development for Queen Anne's County. "Then they would traverse the bay to Matapeake which is in Queen Anne's county and or down to somerset and St. Mary's."
The initiative aims to boost tourism, with projections estimating a $14 million economic impact and job creation potential.
"It was determined a $10 an hour ridership fee. They expect about 50,000 riders [a year] and about $200 per rider that they would spend in that destination in food and attraction and hopefully lodging," added Tinelli.
The proposed ferry system would include vessels of varying sizes, with one accommodating up to 49 passengers and another built for up to 149 passengers. The six routes mapped out would navigate between communities on both the western and eastern shores, offering passengers scenic cruises across the Chesapeake Bay.
Eastern Shore county leaders have high hopes for the project’s impact on local tourism.
"Visitors could take the ferry, make a day of it, and not worry about the bridge or traffic," said Queen Anne's County Commissioner Phil Dumenil. "They could spend three to five hours in Kent Narrows."
Clint Sterling, Director of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism for Somerset County, echoed these sentiments, highlighting Somerset's unique appeal. "We’re an untapped resource in many respects, but also a well-known commodity, we’re the crab capital of the world," he said.
While the timeline for the ferry service remains uncertain, the five counties are currently evaluating transportation options for passengers traveling between towns.