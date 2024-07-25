Extreme heat generic

MARYLAND – Occupational Heat Stress Illness Prevention Standards are becoming a hot topic in Maryland.

A stakeholder draft with the state’s Department of Labor outlines protections for employees working outside, including: 

  • Mandatory cooled and shaded breaks 

  • Access to at least 32 ounces of water per hour

  • Access to shade or alternate cooling measures

  • Supervision for symptoms of heat related illness

The standards would go into effect when the heat index reaches 80 degrees, according to the draft. 

At a heat index of 90 degrees – additional breaks are required.

The draft was developed in stakeholder meetings from January to March. Officials hope to see the draft published in August, followed by a 30-day public comment period. 

Members of the public will be able to provide feedback through an online portal during that time. 

A virtual public hearing is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. 

For more information, visit www.labor.maryland.gov/labor.