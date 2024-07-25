MARYLAND – Occupational Heat Stress Illness Prevention Standards are becoming a hot topic in Maryland.
A stakeholder draft with the state’s Department of Labor outlines protections for employees working outside, including:
Mandatory cooled and shaded breaks
Access to at least 32 ounces of water per hour
Access to shade or alternate cooling measures
Supervision for symptoms of heat related illness
The standards would go into effect when the heat index reaches 80 degrees, according to the draft.
At a heat index of 90 degrees – additional breaks are required.
The draft was developed in stakeholder meetings from January to March. Officials hope to see the draft published in August, followed by a 30-day public comment period.
Members of the public will be able to provide feedback through an online portal during that time.
A virtual public hearing is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 16 at 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.labor.maryland.gov/labor.