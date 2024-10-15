Maryland Man Arrested Following Police Chase, Crash in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - A man was arrested on felony charges after fleeing from police and crashing into cars at a red light.
Delaware State Police arrested 39-year-old Kevin Graves of Fort Washington, Maryland. State police say on Oct. 13, around 6:37 p.m., a trooper on patrol saw a white Ford Flex speeding southbound on Coastal Highway near Sylvan Acres Road with no headlights on. The trooper pulled the car over and spoke to the driver, identified as Kevin Graves.
When the trooper returned to his vehicle, Graves reportedly sped away from the traffic stop and a pursuit ensued. State police say the trooper quickly lost sight of the Flex and terminated the pursuit for the safety of other drivers.
Troopers say Graves was later seen heading southbound on Coastal Highway driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed, with no headlights on. Authorities say Graves crashed into four vehicles that were stopped for the red light at Coastal Highway and Miller Road.
After the crash, Graves reportedly fled the scene on foot. Troopers searched the area but were unable to locate him. Later in the evening, troopers found Graves near the crash scene, and he was ultimately taken into custody after resisting arrest.
Delaware State Police say an occupant in one of the vehicles hit by Graves, an 18-year-old woman from Georgetown, was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured as a result of the crash, according to police.
Graves was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,700 secured bond.
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest with Violence (Felony)
- Vehicular Assault 3rd Degree
- Leaving the Scene of an Injury Crash
- Reckless Driving
- Several Traffic Violations