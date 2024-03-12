MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the one-week extension of the muskrat trapping season in some Maryland counties including all on the Eastern Shore.
According to DNR, all Maryland counties except Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, and Washington will see an extension of muskrat trapping season up to March 22 to make up for unfavorable weather conditions.
DNR says unusually high tides have restricted trapper access to some waterways and wetlands, making harvest of muskrats especially difficult this season.
State law allows DNR to extend the trapping season for up to seven days in the event of poor weather, according to the Department.
No other trapping or hunting seasons have been extended.
DNR reminds hunters and trappers that a furbearer permit is required for anyone hunting, trapping, or pursuing furbearers such as muskrats. More information about hunting and trapping in Maryland can be found at DNR’s website.