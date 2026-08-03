MARYLAND – Maryland waterfowl hunters can now apply for permits to hunt at the Deal Island and Fairmount Wildlife Management Area impoundments during the 2026-27 regular duck season.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has released this season's hunting schedule and permit process for the popular impoundments. The program is designed to reduce hunter crowding while maintaining quality waterfowl hunting opportunities.
At both wildlife management areas, hunting will be limited to specific days during the regular duck season. Hunting will be allowed on opening day and Saturdays during the October segment; opening day, Saturdays and the Friday after Thanksgiving during the November segment; and opening day and Saturdays during the December-January segment, with Wednesdays added after Jan. 1.
Hunters must obtain a permit to hunt on all open days during the regular duck season at the Deal Island impoundment. At Fairmount, permits are required only on the opening day of each regular duck season segment.
Permits will not be required during Youth, Veteran and Military Waterfowl Hunting Days on Nov. 7, 2026, and Feb. 6, 2027, or during the September resident goose season. Fairmount also will remain open without permits during the September teal season, while the Deal Island impoundment will be closed during that season.
Permits for both wildlife management areas will be issued through a lottery in mid-September. Successful applicants may bring up to two guests on the dates for which they are selected.
Separate permit applications for Deal Island and Fairmount are available now through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Maryland hunting licenses can be purchased online through the state's MD Outdoors licensing system, from a licensing agent or by calling DNR Licensing and Registration Services.