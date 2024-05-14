MARYLAND - U.S. Representative Andy Harris' seat in Congress is under contention this year, with Democrats and Republicans choosing their candidates for the race in today's Primary Elections.
Harris is currently the incumbent for Congressional District 1, which includes all of the Eastern Shore. Here are all the candidates vying for his seat.
For the Democrats:
Blane H. Miller, III, from Harford County. Miller was born and raised in Havre de Grace and enlisted in the United States Navy following high school before going on to work in construction and start a business.
Blessing T. Oluwadare, from Harford County. Oluwadare was born in Nigeria before becoming an American citizen in 2012. Oluwadare has served as a teacher, makeup artist, newscaster, and musician.
Two Republican challengers join incumbent Harris, from Dorchester County and seeking his seventh term, in the Republican field:
Chris Bruneau, Sr., of Harford County. An Army veteran, Bruneau owned and operated a successful insurance restoration business servicing Harford, Cecil, Kent, and Queen Anne's Counties.
Michael Scott Lemon, from Caroline County. From Greensboro, Lemon is running on a platform focusing on Congressional spending reforms.
Polls opened Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. Polling locations can be found on Maryland's Board of Elections website.
WBOC will continue to cover the primary election throughout Tuesday including up-to-date election results as they are reported.