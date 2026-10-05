MARYLAND – Maryland is receiving a $2.38 million federal grant to help connect students at rural colleges and universities with training and job opportunities in high-demand fields.
Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Higher Education Commission announced the four-year Maryland Rural Pathways to Prosperity Network, or MD Pathways, which will involve nine rural-serving colleges and universities across the state.
The participating schools include the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Wor-Wic Community College on the Eastern Shore.
The program will work with local employers and state agencies to create career pathways in fields including health care, cybersecurity, aerospace, agriculture and education.
Over the next four years, the initiative is expected to serve more than 1,000 rural students and partner with at least 50 regional businesses.
The program will also create 25 new workforce credential pathways and at least 500 paid internships, registered apprenticeships and other work-based learning opportunities.
Students will have opportunities to earn industry-recognized credentials, gain paid workplace experience and transition into bachelor's degree programs.
The program will also expand access to short-term career training and incorporate artificial intelligence and digital skills into coursework.
The Maryland Higher Education Commission will coordinate the initiative with the Maryland departments of Labor and Commerce, the Governor's Workforce Development Board and other state partners.
The Maryland Longitudinal Data System Center will track job placement and wage outcomes for program participants.