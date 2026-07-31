CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland’s monthlong closure of striped bass fishing in the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries begins Saturday, with state officials saying the restriction is needed to protect the species during the hottest part of the summer.
The closure runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 and prohibits anglers from intentionally targeting striped bass, also known as rockfish, including for catch-and-release fishing.
Michael Luisi with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said high water temperatures and low dissolved oxygen levels can create stressful conditions for striped bass, particularly younger fish that remain in the Chesapeake Bay before joining the migratory population.
“The warm water temperatures, the low dissolved oxygen causes very stressful conditions for striped bass,” Luisi said. “Years ago, we started to try to offer a little extra protection onto these fish by closing portions of the summer.”
Luisi said an angler who accidentally catches a striped bass while targeting another species would not automatically receive a citation. However, Natural Resources Police could intervene if someone continues fishing in the same location and repeatedly catches rockfish during the closure.
DNR is encouraging anglers to target other species during August, including bluefish and invasive blue catfish. The department is also promoting its Reel in the Blues Bonanza, which includes 100 federally funded charter trips focused on blue catfish.
Fishing industry advocates argue that those alternatives are not enough to replace the demand for striped bass trips.
Rob Newberry with the Delmarva Fisheries Association said the closure comes during the height of the summer tourism season and could create additional pressure for charter captains, tackle shops, hotels and restaurants.
“Maryland is a striped bass state,” Newberry said. “Our charter industry and our fishing industry has been geared towards the striped bass.”
Newberry said many charter captains are already running fewer trips than in previous years and argued that some customers are not interested in paying for trips targeting blue catfish or bluefish.
Rob Hardy, a sales and marketing representative with Composite Yacht in Cambridge, said the closure will be difficult for parts of the marine industry, but businesses and anglers will have to adjust as fisheries change.
“You have to work with the best available science, and it’s what we have, and you have to adapt to it,” Hardy said.
Luisi said the current recreational season structure is expected to remain in place through 2027. He said a new coastwide striped bass stock assessment could guide potential management changes beginning in 2028.
The August closure applies to Maryland’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries. It does not apply to the Atlantic Ocean or the coastal bays near Ocean City.
Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay striped bass season is scheduled to reopen Sept. 1.