MARYLAND - The Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries closed today to all recreational striped bass fishing, including catch and release, as the season ends until May.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fisheries, attempting to catch striped bass from April 1st to May 15th is illegal.
Striped bass fishing is set to resume on May 16th, though new regulations aimed at addressing a declining striped bass population are also planned to take effect. The new rules, would limit anglers to keeping one fish 19-24 inches, down from two fish between 19-31 inches.
More information on Maryland's striped bass regulations and fishing seasons can be found at the Department of Natural Resources website.