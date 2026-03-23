MARYLAND - I scream, you scream, Maryland is screaming for ice cream! The Maryland Department of Agriculture is looking for the best Maryland ice cream shops that use locally-sourced milk to join the 2026 Maryland's Best Ice Cream Trail.
Agriculture officials say the trail supports Maryland dairy farmers by highlighting creameries that are either on-farm or using locally-sourced milk to create their sweet treats.
“The Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail is expanding its definition to encourage more of our local ice cream shops to utilize local milk in their products,” says Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks.
There are three categories of creameries that can apply to be a part of the trial:
1. Creameries that are on an existing Maryland farm and use the milk they produce there
2. Creameries that are on an existing Maryland farm and use an ice cream mix from a milk processor that benefits Maryland dairy farms
3. Non-farm creamery locations that use an ice cream mix from a milk processor that benefits Maryland dairy farms.
Those interested in joining the 2026 Ice Cream Trail are encouraged to fill out this form and be prepared to submit invoices to prove proof of purchase from a local processor that benefits Maryland dairy farms by April 10 at 5 p.m.