MARYLAND - Maryland has announced a state-wide “Disparity Study” aimed to determine if there is racial or gender discrimination markets in which the State does business and the impacts of that discrimination.
The study is being led by the MGT Consulting Group (MGT) and will collect data on the availability of firms owned by women and minorities in the State and how those firms are used as contractors and subcontractors in the Maryland marketplace.
According to the Study’s website, data collected will also focus on business discrimination experienced by business owners, trade associates, business organizations, and other stakeholders.
Business owners across Maryland are encouraged to participate in the study through an online questionnaire to share their experiences with discrimination and its impact on their businesses. The questionnaire should be completed by a company’s owner, CEO, president, vice president, or other decision-making authority.
MGT says they will also host meetings as part of the study, with upcoming business owner engagement events to be announced.
The online survey can be accessed at this link. More information about the study can also be found here.