MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) is launching a campaign to gather residents’ input on improving safety for bicyclists and pedestrians throughout the state.
According to the SHA, an online survey and virtual meetings are planned to collect feedback from Marylanders that will be used to update the agency’s Vulnerable Road User Assessment (VRU). Vulnerable road users include those walking, cycling, or rolling, SHA officials say, and are at higher risk of being killed or injured in crashes. Officials say Maryland’s VRU is designed to evaluate and improve safety for these groups.
The online survey will be open through August 7 and can be found here. Participants can use a digital map to provide feedback on their walking, biking, or rolling experiences on routes of interest and make suggestions.
SHA’s virtual public meetings are slated to begin Tuesday, July 8, with the first one focusing on some Eastern Shore counties. The meetings are planned to take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, July 8 – Dorchester, Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, Cecil, Queen Anne’s, Kent, Caroline and Talbot counties. The link to join the meeting is here, with a call-in option at: +1 667-262-2962, passcode 56292696#
Tuesday, July 15 – Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The link to join the meeting is here, with a call-in option at: +1 667-262-2962, passcode 577377009#
Wednesday, July 16 – Baltimore County and Baltimore City. The link to join the meeting is here, with a call-in option at: +1 667-262-2962, passcode 800335017#
Tuesday, July 22 – Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. The link to join the meeting is here, with a call-in option at: +1 667-262-2962, passcode 132987841#
Wednesday, July 23 – Howard, Carroll, Frederick, Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties. The link to join the meeting is here, with a call-in option at: +1 667-262-2962, passcode 526650253#
The last time a VRU Assessment was completed was in 2023, according to SHA, and the next update will be conducted in five years.