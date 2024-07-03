MARYLAND - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced total cannabis sales have passed the $1 billion mark in just the first year following legalization.
First legalized on July 1st, 2023, marijuana sales have since totaled more than $700 million in adult-use retail and nearly $400 million in medical sales according to Moore.
On Wednesday, July 3rd, the Governor touted the milestone as a boon for the Maryland economy.
"Our new adult-use cannabis market isn't only generating extraordinary economic activity – it's also helping us build new pathways to work, wages, and wealth for all," said Gov. Moore. "Making Maryland more competitive means ensuring that everyone can reap the benefits of Maryland’s economic growth. This important milestone proves how our administration continually – and repeatedly – honors our deep commitment to that mission."
According to the Maryland Cannabis Administration, the bulk of cannabis products sold came in flower form, with 32,576,722 grams sold in 2024 alone so far. 167 total licensees are currently listed on Maryland’s Cannabis Data Dashboard, including 96 dispensaries and 18 growers.
“I am proud of the efforts of the Cannabis Administration staff who worked in collaboration with our governmental and industry partners to implement a safe and equitable market in Maryland, while simultaneously building a new regulatory agency,” said Maryland Cannabis Administration Director Will Tilburg. “As exciting as the past year has been, we expect the year ahead to be even more so, as new social equity businesses bring their passion and innovation to the Maryland market.”