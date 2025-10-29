MARYLAND. – Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson says lawmakers will not move forward with mid-cycle congressional redistricting, citing legal and political risks that could threaten the state’s current map.
In a message to colleagues, Ferguson said a special session to redraw districts would be too risky and offer little reward.
“The legal risks are too high, the timeline for action is dangerous, and the downside risk to Democrats is catastrophic,” Ferguson said.
He pointed to a 2022 court ruling that struck down Maryland’s previous map for “extreme partisan gerrymandering,” saying another challenge could once again throw the state’s districts into uncertainty.
Ferguson also criticized similar mid-decade redistricting efforts in states like Texas and North Carolina, calling them attempts to disenfranchise voters for political gain.
House Republican leaders praised Ferguson’s move, calling it the right decision.
“Maryland is already one of the most partisanly gerrymandered states in the U.S.,” said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel. “Trying to go even further would be a terrible idea.”
House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy added that redrawing districts to remove the state’s only Republican seat would be “the height of hypocrisy,” noting that about 40% of Maryland voters are Republican.
Ferguson’s decision effectively ends any discussion of revisiting the congressional map before the next census in 2030.