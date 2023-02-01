WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announce over $1.8 million in Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding.
According to lawmakers, the $1,819,600 in funding will go to the Maryland Coastal Bays Foundation to help the Atlantic Coast and Eastern Shore become more resilient.
The funding comes through the Environmental Protection Agency's National Estuary Program. Lawmakers say the award will be used to implement 52 actions on the Maryland Coastal Bay Foundation's Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan.
The plan includes coastal habitat restoration, public education and outreach and climate change resilience efforts for Newport Bay, Assawoman Bay, Isle of Wight Bay, Sinepuxent Bay, and Chncoteague Bay.
“So much of Maryland’s economy and identity is connected to our estuaries and the waterways that flow into them, but the threat of climate change has put a strain on their health,” said the lawmakers. “Not only will this funding support critical wetland restoration and resilience efforts, but it will also help support the education of the next generation of coastal caretakers.”