OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Maryland State Highway Administration will begin repairing and upgrading traffic signals next week on MD 528 (Coastal Highway) in Ocean City.
These safety improvements are scheduled to begin Monday, May 9, and will be completed by June 30, SHA said.
SHA’s contractor for the project is Rommel Infrastructure of Linthicum. During the work, motorists can expect single lane closures on MD 528 weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
SHA said traffic signal repairs and upgrades will occur at the following locations on Coastal Highway:
17th Street,
74th Street,
77th Street,
81st Street,
85th Street,
100th Street,
118th Street,
123rd Street,
127th Street, and
130th Street
For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal or visit roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.