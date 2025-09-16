MARYLAND - Maryland's State Arts Council announced more than $24 million in grants to 364 nonprofit art institutions across the state.
The Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC) says the grants support regular operating costs at nonprofit art organizations. There were several organizations across Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot, Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties receiving a total of over $1.9 million in grants.
“Investment in arts organizations shows our commitment to sustaining a strong arts infrastructure, ensuring all Marylanders have access to arts experiences and can experience the highest quality of life," said Governor Wes Moore.
The State Arts Council is part of the Maryland Department of Commerce and works to provide leadership across the state that "champions creative expression, diverse programming, equitable access, and lifelong learning through the arts."
Overall, grants were funded through MSAC's Grants for Organizations, Arts and Entertainment Districts, County Arts Development, and Folklife Network programs.