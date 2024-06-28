MARYLAND– The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is seeking public feedback on proposed literacy program standards.
Still in the draft stages, the Draft Literacy Policy establishes a framework for teacher roles, preparation and support; literacy screening, reading instruction and outcome standards, and a student reading improvement plan.
The 13-page proposal sets a goal of getting all students to read at or above grade level by third grade.
In the policy’s rationale, MSDE cites findings from the 2011 Annie E. Casey Foundation report “Double Jeopardy: How Third-Grade Reading Skills and Poverty Influence High School Graduation” in the policy’s rationale.
The report shows students who do not read proficiently by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of school.
“This initiative aims to enhance data-driven literacy standards and practices across the state, ensuring every student receives a strong foundation in literacy,” State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey M. Wright said.
Educators, families and community members are encouraged to provide feedback through a MSDE survey available online until July 19. The proposed policy will also be discussed at a State Board of Education meeting July 23.