WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced the construction of a $3.3 million safety and traffic flow project in the Salisbury area of Wicomico County.
The project will improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection of MD 12 (Snow Hill Road) and Robins Avenue.
MDOTSHA says the project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024 and includes:
- widening northbound MD 12 to add a left turn lane with bicycle compatibility,
- widening Robins Avenue to add dedicated left- and right-turn lanes,
- constructing a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk along MD 12 from Robins Avenue to the existing sidewalk at Johnson Road,
- installing a traffic signal,
- updating stormwater management facilities,
-resurfacing the pavement and
- improving signage and pavement markings.