BERLIN, MD.- To curb the dangers of impaired driving, the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack is stepping up enforcement this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Maryland State Police say from March 15th through March 17th, Worcester County will see an increased presence of troopers, all aimed at combating driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Troopers say St. Patrick’s Day weekend is one of the deadliest times to drive on Maryland roads. More than half of deadly crashes involved a drunk driver between midnight and 6 a.m., according to MSP.