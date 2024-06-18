BERLIN, MD - The Maryland Supreme Court has rejected a petition by Tyler Mailloux to reverse a previous decision to return his trial in the hit-and-run death of Gavin Knupp to Circuit Court.
The latest development comes in a string of legal appeals and proceedings after a Circuit Court Judge ruled in August of 2023 that Mailloux’s trial should have been filed in District Court. Maryland prosecutors appealed that decision in March of 2024, and an Appellate Court reversed the ruling.
Mailloux then petitioned the Maryland Supreme Court to reverse the Appellate Court’s decision. According to court records, that petition was denied on Tuesday, June 18th, effectively sending Mailloux’s case back to the Circuit Court. A set date for the return of the trial to Circuit Court was not immediately clear Tuesday.
Gavin Knupp, of Ocean Pines, was 14 when he was killed in a July 2022 hit-and-run crash on Grays Corner Rd.