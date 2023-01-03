MARYLAND- The Maryland Insurance Administration will be holding a final Virtual Disaster Center Wednesday to help those impacted by severe weather.
The meeting will be held over Zoom. Anyone with insurance-related issues or questions about damage from severe weather that has recently impacted the state is encouraged to join.
In the Virtual Disaster Center, Maryland residents can ask general insurance questions or meet one-on-one with a Maryland Insurance Administration representative in a private breakout room.
Wednesday's Zoom will be from Noon to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You will be taken to the Zoom by clicking here.