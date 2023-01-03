Severe Weather

Courtesy MGN

MARYLAND- The Maryland Insurance Administration will be holding a final Virtual Disaster Center Wednesday to help those impacted by severe weather.

The meeting will be held over Zoom. Anyone with insurance-related issues or questions about damage from severe weather that has recently impacted the state is encouraged to join.

In the Virtual Disaster Center, Maryland residents can ask general insurance questions or meet one-on-one with a Maryland Insurance Administration representative in a private breakout room.

Wednesday's Zoom will be from Noon to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You will be taken to the Zoom by clicking here.

“The Virtual Disaster Center is an additional resource for reaching Maryland insureds affected by severe weather events,” said Maryland Insurance Commissioner Kathleen A. Birrane. “All of our traditional communication lines will continue to be open and accessible. Also, as needed, Maryland Insurance Administration representatives will continue to be available in-person in affected communities.”
 
The Maryland Insurance Administration can be reached at the following phone numbers: 410-468-2000, 1-800-492-6116 (toll free) and 1-800-735-2258 (TTY).