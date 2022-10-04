WASHINGTON – Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Monday announced $4,258,979 in federal assistance to help low-income residents across Maryland afford quality, safe, and stable housing.
The assistance is administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s New Incremental Housing Choice Vouchers Program and is fully funded by the fiscal year 2022 appropriations law that the lawmakers voted for in March.
“Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. But we know housing costs are eating up too large a share of lower-income residents’ budgets, often leaving them with impossible choices between paying for rent or meeting their daily needs. This federal relief will help those facing hardship find suitable housing for their families as we continue working to increase access to affordable housing in our communities,” said the lawmakers, which include U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin, and David Trone (all D-Md.)
The federal grants have been awarded as follows:
- $1,000,632 for the Housing Authority of Baltimore City
- $749,045 for the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County
- $730,941 for the Housing Authority of Prince George’s County
- $403,548 for Baltimore County
- $188,204 for the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development
- $153,704 for the Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County
- $115,109 for the Rockville Housing Enterprises
- $107,935 for the Howard County Housing Commission
- $102,794 for the Charles County Government
- $96,876 for the City of Frederick Housing Authority
- $94,579 for the Housing Authority of St. Mary's County
- $83,195 for the Harford County Housing Agency
- $70,923 for the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis
- $53,588 for the Carroll County Housing and Community Development
- $49,249 for the Housing Authority of Calvert County
- $49,126 for the Cecil County Housing Agency
- $47,793 for the Wicomico County Housing Authority
- $47,036 for the Housing Authority of Queen Anne’s County
- $40,570 for the City of Westminster Housing Office
- $39,651for the Housing Authority of Washington County
- $34,481for the Housing Commission of Talbot County
The Incremental Housing Choice Vouchers Program is the federal government's major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and those with disabilities to afford housing in the private market. The program’s housing assistance allows participants to choose their own housing, including single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments.