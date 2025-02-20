CORDOVA, Md. - A new tribute to one of Maryland’s most prominent abolitionists now stands in Cordova.
The Maryland Department of Transportation on Thursday unveiled a roadside plaque in honor of Frederick Douglass at the intersection of Tappers Corner Road and Lewiston Road, marking a significant location in the life of the abolitionist and equal rights activist. It's a partnership between MDOT and the Maryland Historical Trust.
“No place is more important to mark his footsteps than where Frederick Douglass experienced his first taste of freedom,” said Edward Robinson, president of the Frederick Douglass Honor Society.
Douglass was born in Cordova, and the unveiling coincided with the anniversary of his death.
"You know, it’s important for him to be able to come back here after being enslaved, but for this place, this county to recognize him in this way is a big deal," said Kenneth Morris Jr., Douglass’ great-great-great-grandson.
Several of Douglass’ descendants attended the event, including Morris and Tarence Bailey, a fifth-generation nephew. Bailey said the marker holds deep significance for his family and the local community.
"Because a lot of us, we travel these roads every single day. We go down the back roads and whatever. And to be able to see something like this and to be able to take our youth to the plaque and say, ‘This is the spot,’ because we didn’t grow up having that," Bailey said.
Along with the tribute unveiling, the community is also preparing to celebrate Douglass’ 207th birthday in Easton this weekend.
Reported earlier this week, organizers of the celebration invited the National Guard to participate in the parade, requesting a Black Hawk flyover, tactical vehicles, and a marching band. However, the National Guard declined the invitation, citing federal guidelines.
In a memo, the National Guard stated, “The Maryland National Guard is precluded from using federal resources, including man-hours, to host celebrations or events related to cultural awareness months,” referencing recent Department of Defense guidance published on Jan. 31.
Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller expressed disappointment over the decision.
"I think it’s deeply, deeply disappointing. Again, Frederick Douglass is an American, he's a Marylander. He should be celebrated, and the National Guard should be out there celebrating along with the community. So, it’s very, very disappointing to hear this news," Miller said.