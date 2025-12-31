POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — A new Maryland law aimed at helping victims of domestic violence goes into effect on January 1, 2026. It requires barbers and cosmetologists to complete domestic violence awareness training as part of their licensing process.
The second 2026 gets underway, licensed barbers and cosmetologists will be required to participate in a one-hour, in-person or virtual training course when renewing or reapplying for their licenses, according to HB1547. The training focuses on recognizing signs of domestic violence, navigating sensitive conversations and connecting clients with resources and support services.
At Mane Attraction, a hair salon in Pocomoke City, longtime clients are a familiar sight. Stylists say the close relationships they build with clients put them in a unique position to notice when something may be wrong.
"They become a lot like family to you, they really do," said stylist Marita Newsome.
That same sense of trust exists at Kyng Cuts Barbershop just down the road.
"I’ve been doing this for 36 years, a lot of customers become friends, almost like family, and some of the have personal information they would like to say to their barber or cosmetologist," said barber and owner Richard Hutt.
Those relationships are a key reason behind the new law, which supporters say could help identify and support victims who may otherwise stay silent.
"I think that is a good idea because, even though it may not come up in my work area, it could come up at any time, anywhere for anybody," said Newsome.
The training is designed to provide barbers and cosmetologists with guidance on how to respond if a client discloses abuse, as well as how to point them toward help.
"It’s good to have a little background in case something does come in. If, being abused, you can give them pointers, you can talk to them by taking that class, you know, I think it’s a good thing," Hutt said.
In addition to confiding in trusted professionals such as barbers or hair stylists, victims can also reach out to local hotlines and nonprofit organizations for support.
Resources:
Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233
- You can also text "BEGIN" to 88788