SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland voters supported recreational marijuana legalization in a statewide referendum.
It was a decisive 66 to 34 percent victory for the ballot initiative.
Every county on the Eastern Shore also voted in favor of legalization.
When Maryland lawmakers voted to put the legalization on the ballot, they decided if passed, the General Assembly would determine licensing and taxation before the July 1 legalization date.
Bridget Difrancisco at Peninsula Alternative Health, a medical dispensary says it's about time.
"It's something that helps people no matter what they look like, who they vote for. We have all walks of life come in here through the dispensary," she said.
Bill Chambers, President of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce says lawmakers forced this to a vote without working out any of the questions business owners have.
"This is what worries most business leaders across Maryland is, it looks like a money grab and now the devil's in the details. And nobody knows what the details mean," he said.
Lawmakers will have to decide whether medical dispensaries can sell recreational cannabis.
Difrancisco says she would prefer the two industries remain separate.
"Usually recreational is going to be taxed and it's going to have a higher price point and we don't know what kind of laws are going to be around the testing so right now we're very comfortable in the medical market," she said.
If they do remain separate, that could mean a new business boom.
"Look if we look at what other states have done, this is basically being treated like alcohol. So you're going to have dispensaries just like we have liquor stores and package stores," Chambers said.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis says after the ballot initiative, there are many questions about what this will mean for law enforcement.
He says it is to be determined how "driving while high" will be enforced.
Lewis says there aren't mechanisms to adequately test if someone is under the influence of marijuana.
Maryland was one of two states to legalize recreational marijuana on election night. Three states voted against legalization.