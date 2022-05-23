Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Van Hollen said Sunday, May 15 he has suffered a minor stroke and is being treated at George Washington University Hospital. The Maryland Democrat says he has been told there are no long-term effects or damage. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)