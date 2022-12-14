QUEEN ANNE, Md. - Authorities say a large building in a lumber yard in Queen Anne caught fire Tuesday night, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze broke out shortly after 6 p.m. in a 60-foot by 100-foot building in the lumber yard located at 32219 Park Ave.
It took the Queen Anne-Hillsboro Fire Company and assisting companies four hours to get the two-alarm fire under control.
The fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the structure and another $200,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
The preliminary cause and area of origin of the fire are still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.