MILFORD, DE.- Milford will elect several new leaders on Saturday.
The mayor and four council seats are up for grabs.
In the mayor’s race, Councilman F. Todd Culotta and current mayor Arthur Campbell are in the running.
Candidates for the council seat in Ward One are D. Madula Kalesis and current council member Mike Boyle. In Ward Two it's Nadia Zychal and Lori Connor. Danny Perez and Michael Stewart in Ward Three. Phillip Ruiz and current member Katrina Wilson will face off in Ward Four.
Voters can cast their ballots on Saturday, April 27th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the city public works facility on Vickers Driver.