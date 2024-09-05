DENTON, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) has announced the reopening of a bridge near Denton following a months-long closure.
In June, SHA announced the closure of Rt. 16 (Harmony Road) over Mill Creek for restoration work on the bridge’s deck, abutment repairs, and paving. On September 5th, transportation authorities announced they had replaced the bridge’s superstructure including deck, ride surface, and supporting beams, expanding the bridge’s service life by decades.
The SHA says the bridge is slated to open Friday, September 6th. Drivers can expect some single-lane closures and flagging operations as minor work is finished around the bridge.