QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will reopen the MD 405/US 301 median crossover in Queen Anne’s County on Oct. 13, following a series of safety improvements.
The crossover, located in the Price area, was closed in late July after two deadly crashes occurred at the intersection within one week. Officials said the closure allowed crews to evaluate roadway conditions and make safety upgrades.
Those upgrades include new rumble strips in both directions of US 301 before the MD 405 intersection, additional channelization on MD 405 west to improve visibility, tree trimming in the median, and the installation of digital speed display signs. The agency also designated a mandatory headlight-use area for drivers approaching the intersection.
With the reopening, drivers are urged to use headlights and stay alert for cross traffic. Motorists on MD 405 must come to a complete stop and look for oncoming vehicles before crossing US 301.
The State Highway Administration will also host a public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20, at the Price Community Center, 121 Rabbit Hill Road in Church Hill. Officials will discuss driver behavior, ongoing safety concerns, and potential long-term improvements at the intersection.
Transportation officials said the upgrades reflect the department’s broader “Serious About Safety” initiative, aimed at reducing crashes and improving roadway safety across Maryland.