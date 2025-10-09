Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&