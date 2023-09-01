LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. – The Maryland Cannabis Administration will administer a new social equity verification and licensing process for marijuana vendors.
The Office of Social Equity, established by the Cannabis Reform Act of 2023, announced the measure today ahead of the Fall 2023 application round, saying it hopes to provide opportunities, resources and support for historically disadvantaged individuals.
“As the only state in the country to exclusively reserve the first round of new cannabis licenses to social equity applicants, Maryland continues to lead the nation in promoting access and equity in the adult-use cannabis market,” Gov. Wes Moore said.
Eligible social equity applicants are businesses at least 65% owned by one or more individuals who meet any of the following criteria:
– Criteria 1: Lived in a disproportionately impacted area for at least five of the last ten years;
– Criteria 2: Attended a public school in a disproportionately impacted area for at least five years; or
– Criteria 3: Attended a four-year institution of higher education in Maryland where at least 40% of students received a Pell Grant
The Office decided on eligibility requirements by analyzing data from the Maryland Judiciary, Maryland State Department of Education and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.
Office Executive Director Audrey Johnson said the forward-looking measure aims at creating a level playing field, giving disadvantaged vendors a head-start in the budding industry.