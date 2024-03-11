MARYLAND– The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) today launched its “Climate Focused Funding Portal” for project proposals looking to reduce carbon emissions.
The state will receive $94 million over five years, with $55 million available this year.
The funds are authorized through the Federal Highway Administration’s Carbon Reduction Program established in President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
MDOT asks Metropolitan Planning Organizations and local governments to submit proposals by April 30.
For more information, visit www.mdot.maryland.gov.