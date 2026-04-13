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(Courtesy: MGN)

HEBRON, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced a temporary speed limit reduction on US 50 at Old Railroad Road in Hebron.

MDOT says the current speed limit will be reduced to 45 MPH at the work zone beginning on Thursday, April 16. Officials say the speed limit will return to 55 MPH once work at the intersection is completed.

The reduction applies to a 1.68 mile section of Route 50 and is needed to bolster safety in the work zone, according to MDOT. New signs are set to be placed along the roadway to alert drivers of the new speed limit.

MDOT asks drivers and pedestrians to remain alert and avoid distractions while travelling through the work zone. For more information on the project, you can click here.  

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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