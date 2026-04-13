HEBRON, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced a temporary speed limit reduction on US 50 at Old Railroad Road in Hebron.
MDOT says the current speed limit will be reduced to 45 MPH at the work zone beginning on Thursday, April 16. Officials say the speed limit will return to 55 MPH once work at the intersection is completed.
The reduction applies to a 1.68 mile section of Route 50 and is needed to bolster safety in the work zone, according to MDOT. New signs are set to be placed along the roadway to alert drivers of the new speed limit.
MDOT asks drivers and pedestrians to remain alert and avoid distractions while travelling through the work zone. For more information on the project, you can click here.